SPM announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 12 Sep 2018 Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 10, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 45.56% from SAR 450 Mill to SAR 245 Mill through cancellation of 20.5 Mill shares representing 0.911 share for each 2 shares. Capital reduction aims at restructuring of capital to write off accumulated losses. Clause (7) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly in addition to Clauses (4/8/9/13/20/21/22/24/25/32/33/34/35/43/47/48/49). A new clause was added to the Company Statute under number (14).