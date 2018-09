MEDGULF announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 12 Sep 2018 The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 10, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 100% from SAR 400 Mill to SAR 800 Mill through rights offering of 40 Mill shares. Clause (8) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly.