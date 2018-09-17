P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
Dur announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 12 Sep 2018
Dur Hospitality Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 11, 2108. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021:
Eng. Abdullah Bin Muhammad Al Issa
Mr. Nasser Bin Muhammad Al Subaiei
Dr. Saleh Bin Ali Al Hathloul
Mr. Jehad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Qadi (Representative for Public Investment Fund)
Mr. Abdullah Bin Abdul Rahman Al Shamarani (Representative for the General Organization of Social Insurance)
Mr. Talal Bin Abdul Mohsen Bin Malafekh (Representative for Public Pensions Agency)
Mr. Mussaab Bin Soliman Al Muhaideb
Mr. Badr Bin Abdullah Al Issa
Mr. Ibrahim Bin Ali Al Aboud
Shareholders also approved to amend Clauses (3/18/19/27/38/41/42) of the Company Statute
Dur    17 Sep 2018      19.70     0.48
