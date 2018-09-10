P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
CHEMICAL distributes dividends for First Half of 2018 (TASI)
Date: 10 Sep 2018
Saudi Chemical Company distributes SAR 1.25 cash dividends for First Half of 2018 effective December 16, 2018.
More » Saudi Chemical Company CHEMICAL    10 Sep 2018      33.10     0.20
Advertisement
More News of CHEMICAL
CHEMICAL distributes dividends for First Half of 2018 (TASI) - 10 Sep 2018
CHEMICAL distributes dividends for Third Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 17 Dec 2017
CHEMICAL distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 25 May 2017
CHEMICAL distributes dividends for First Half 2016 (TASI) - 29 Nov 2016
CHEMICAL's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
CHEMICAL distributes dividends for second half of 2015 (TASI) - 24 Jan 2016
CHEMICAL's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 21 Jan 2016
CHEMICAL elects a Chairman (TASI) - 03 Jan 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for CHEMICAL (TASI) - 15 Oct 2015
CHEMICAL increases its subsidiaru's capital (TASI) - 15 Sep 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
11 Sep Dur Hospitality Co
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center