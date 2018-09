EIC announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 10 Sep 2018 Electrical Industries Company announced results of General meeting held on September 9, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing September 10, 2018:

Mr. Youssef Bin Ali Zaid Al Quraishi

Eng. Mahmoud Bin Muhammad Al Toukhi

Eng. Talal Bin Ahmad Al Zamil

Mr. Faisal Bin Saleh Al Quraishi

Mr. Fahd Bin Saad Al Tuwaijri

Mr. Badr Bin Ibrahim Al Sewailem

Eng. Tareq Bin Muhammad Al Tahini

Mr. Jameel Bin Abdullah Al Melhem