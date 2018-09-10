P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SAVOLA announces resignation of a Board Member and appointment of a replacement (TASI)
Date: 09 Sep 2018
Savola Group accepted resignation of Board Member Mr. Abdul Aziz Ibrahim Al Eissa effective September 6, 2018 following his appointment in a governmental position. Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al Eissa was appointed in replacement effective same day till end of current round on June 30, 2019.
Savola Group SAVOLA    10 Sep 2018      30.30     0.15
More News of SAVOLA
SAVOLA announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 28 May 2018
SAVOLA acquires 51% of Al Kabeer Group Companies at SAR 565.5 Mill (TASI) - 07 May 2018
SAVOLA distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 08 Feb 2018
SAVOLA appoints a CEO (TASI) - 31 Jan 2018
SAVOLA announces resignation of CEO (TASI) - 14 Nov 2017
SAVOLA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (TASI) - 26 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for SAVOLA (TASI) - 20 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SAVOLA (TASI) - 01 Aug 2016
SAVOLA distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2016 (TASI) - 28 Jul 2016
