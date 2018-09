FIPCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 30, 2018 (TASI) Date: 09 Sep 2018 Filing & Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 30, 2018 to discuss reducing number of Board Members from 7 to 5 and amend Clause (17) of the Company Statute accordingly. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2019.