ATC appoints a Chairman (TASI)
Date: 06 Sep 2018
Alahli Takaful Company appointed Mr. Khaled Aal Ghaleb Al Sherif as Chairman effective September 5, 2018 till end of current round on June 25, 2019.
More » Alahli Takaful Company ATC    06 Sep 2018      24.20     0.12
More News of ATC
ATC appoints a Chairman (TASI) - 06 Sep 2018
ATC appoints a Board Member (TASI) - 15 Aug 2018
ATC announces results Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 24 Apr 2018
ATC distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 11 Apr 2018
ATC distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 07 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for ATC (TASI) - 03 Aug 2016
ATC's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 02 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ATC (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
ATC holds its AGM on May 1, 2016 (TASI) - 04 Apr 2016
ATC distributes the dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 29 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
