MESC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 27, 2018 (TASI)
Date: 05 Sep 2018
Middle East Specialized Cables Co holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 27, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to reduce capital by 33.33% from SAR 600 Mill to SAR 400 Mill being 1 share for each 3 shares with the purpose of writing off accumulated losses. Clause (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly in addition to a number of other clauses.
More » Middle East Specialized Cables Co MESC    06 Sep 2018      7.77     -0.03
More News of MESC
MESC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 27, 2018 (TASI) - 05 Sep 2018
MESC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 08 Dec 2016
MESC holds its EGM on October 5, 2016 (TASI) - 15 Aug 2016
MESC announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 25 Oct 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for MESC (TASI) - 30 Apr 2014
MESC appoints a new CEO (TASI) - 25 Dec 2013
Resignation of MESC's CEO (TASI) - 08 Oct 2013
MESC Completes first phase of subscription and starts the 2nd (TASI) - 15 Sep 2013
MESC sells a land plot at SAR 38.4 Mill (TASI) - 02 Sep 2013
MESC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 28 Aug 2013
» More News
