MESC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 27, 2018 (TASI) Date: 05 Sep 2018 Middle East Specialized Cables Co holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 27, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to reduce capital by 33.33% from SAR 600 Mill to SAR 400 Mill being 1 share for each 3 shares with the purpose of writing off accumulated losses. Clause (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly in addition to a number of other clauses.