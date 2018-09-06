ABOUT US - Consulting Services
ALHOKAIR holds a General meeting on September 25, 2018 (TASI)
Date: 05 Sep 2018
Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to appoint Mr. Fahd Salman Al Hokair as Board Member effective January 1, 2018 till end of current round on June 30, 2020 to replace resigned Member Dr. Faisal Hamad Al Suqair.
Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company ALHOKAIR
06 Sep 2018
23.92
1.24
More News of ALHOKAIR
ALHOKAIR holds a General meeting on September 25, 2018 (TASI)
- 05 Sep 2018
ALHOKAIR announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 17 Jul 2017
ALHOKAIR appoints a CEO (TASI)
- 13 Feb 2017
ALHOKAIR announces resignation of CEO (TASI)
- 24 Oct 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALHOKAIR (TASI)
- 31 Jul 2016
Results for the Nine Month period 2015 for ALHOKAIR (TASI)
- 28 Jan 2016
ALHOKAIR's AGM resolutions (TASI)
- 01 Jul 2015
Results for Fiscal Year 2014 for ALHOKAIR (TASI)
- 04 Mar 2015
ALHOKAIR distributes dividends of 1st half of financial year (TASI)
- 21 Oct 2014
Results for the 3 months ended on 30-6-2014 for ALHOKAIR (TASI)
- 24 Jul 2014
Latest Company News
MESC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 27, 2018 (TASI)
- 05 Sep 2018
ALHOKAIR holds a General meeting on September 25, 2018 (TASI)
- 05 Sep 2018
ArabianShield announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI)
- 04 Sep 2018
SACO commences dividends distribution effective September 19, 2018 (TASI)
- 04 Sep 2018
SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 03 Sep 2018
SAHARA commences dividends distribution effective September 6, 2018 (TASI)
- 02 Sep 2018
BSFR opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
- 30 Aug 2018
GACO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 30 Aug 2018
H B holds a General meeting on October 1, 2018 (TASI)
- 29 Aug 2018
SCC announces deadline to hold Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 27 Aug 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
06 Sep
Sahara Petrochemical Co.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
06 Sep
Sahara Petrochemical Co.
10 Sep
The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co
11 Sep
Dur Hospitality Co
19 Sep
Saudi Company for Hardware
25 Sep
Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company
Latest Sector News
TADAWUL announces listing and trade of governmental debt instruments (TASI)
- 29 Jul 2018
TADAWUL announces listing of Zahrat Al Waha Co effective September 17, 2017 (TASI)
- 14 Sep 2017
Tadawul lists L'Azurde for Jewelry as of June 29, 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Jun 2016
