ALHOKAIR holds a General meeting on September 25, 2018 (TASI)
Date: 05 Sep 2018
Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to appoint Mr. Fahd Salman Al Hokair as Board Member effective January 1, 2018 till end of current round on June 30, 2020 to replace resigned Member Dr. Faisal Hamad Al Suqair.
More » Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company ALHOKAIR    06 Sep 2018      23.92     1.24
More News of ALHOKAIR
ALHOKAIR announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 17 Jul 2017
ALHOKAIR appoints a CEO (TASI) - 13 Feb 2017
ALHOKAIR announces resignation of CEO (TASI) - 24 Oct 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALHOKAIR (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
Results for the Nine Month period 2015 for ALHOKAIR (TASI) - 28 Jan 2016
ALHOKAIR's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 01 Jul 2015
Results for Fiscal Year 2014 for ALHOKAIR (TASI) - 04 Mar 2015
ALHOKAIR distributes dividends of 1st half of financial year (TASI) - 21 Oct 2014
Results for the 3 months ended on 30-6-2014 for ALHOKAIR (TASI) - 24 Jul 2014
