ALHOKAIR holds a General meeting on September 25, 2018 (TASI) Date: 05 Sep 2018 Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to appoint Mr. Fahd Salman Al Hokair as Board Member effective January 1, 2018 till end of current round on June 30, 2020 to replace resigned Member Dr. Faisal Hamad Al Suqair.