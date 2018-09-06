P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SACO commences dividends distribution effective September 19, 2018 (TASI)
Date: 04 Sep 2018
Saudi Company for Hardware commences, effective September 19, 2018, distribution of dividends announced on July 23, 2018 through SABB.
