SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 03 Sep 2018 Saudi Cable Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 2, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 72.63% from SAR 404,114,000 to SAR 110,614,060 through cancellation of 29,349,994 shares being one share for each 1.83 shares to write off accumulated losses. Clauses (7) and (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly besides Clauses (27), (38), (42) and (43).