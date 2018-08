SCC announces deadline to hold Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 27 Aug 2018 Saudi Cable Company announced that an Extraordinary General meeting has been requested to discuss strategy to deal with accumulated losses during a period of 45 days from notifying Board of Directors of said losses. According to Clause (150) of Corporate Law, the company shall be expired if an Extraordinary General meeting was not held before end of said period on September 6, 2018 or if no decision was reached with regard to said issue.