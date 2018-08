SABBTakaful announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 05 Aug 2018 SABB Takaful announced results of General meeting held on August 2, 2018. Shareholders approved the appointment of Mr. Bandar Bin Abdul Rahman Al Mehhanna as Board Member for current round ending May 14, 2019 to replace resigned Member Mr. Waleed Bin Abdul Aziz Kayyal.