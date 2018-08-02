P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BJAZ opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 01 Aug 2018
Bank AlJazira opened nomination for next 3-year round of Board of Directors commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021. Applications are accepted during the period from August 1, 2018 till September 9, 2018.
More » Bank AlJazira BJAZ    02 Aug 2018      15.14     -0.22
Advertisement
More News of BJAZ
BJAZ opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 01 Aug 2018
BJAZ announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 10 May 2018
BJAZ announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 21 Mar 2018
BJAZ distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI) - 08 Feb 2018
BJAZ appoints a Deputy Chairman (TASI) - 28 Jan 2018
BJAZ announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 11 Apr 2017
BJAZ distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 09 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for BJAZ (TASI) - 13 Oct 2016
BJAZ announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 25 Sep 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for BJAZ (TASI) - 20 Jul 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center