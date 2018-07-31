P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SagrInsurance announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 30 Jul 2018
Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on July 29, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 60% from SAR 250 Mill to SAR 400 Mill through granting 3 Bonus shares for each 5 shares. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co SagrInsurance    31 Jul 2018      16.24     -0.56
