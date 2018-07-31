P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
SIDC announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 29 Jul 2018
Saudi Industrial Development Co. announced results of General meeting held on July 26, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021:
Mr. Ibrahim Bin Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al-Humaidhi
Mr. Ahmad Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Rahman Al Kanhal
Mr. Ahmad Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Rahman Al Mohsen
Mr. Ahmad Bin Fouad Bin Ahmad Al Baz
Mr. Badr Bin Ali Bin Saleh Al Turki
Eng. Bander Bin Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al-Humaidhi
Mr. Saleh Bin Hamad Bin Saleh Al Shareem
Mr. Abdulelah Bin Muhammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Asaker
Dr. Ali Bin Abdullah Bareedi Asseeri
Mr. Nasser Bin Mashari Abdullah Al Farhoud
Saudi Industrial Development Co. SIDC    31 Jul 2018      8.98     0.05
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
