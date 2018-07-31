SIDC announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 29 Jul 2018 Saudi Industrial Development Co. announced results of General meeting held on July 26, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing January 1, 2019 till December 31, 2021:

Mr. Ibrahim Bin Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al-Humaidhi

Mr. Ahmad Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Rahman Al Kanhal

Mr. Ahmad Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Rahman Al Mohsen

Mr. Ahmad Bin Fouad Bin Ahmad Al Baz

Mr. Badr Bin Ali Bin Saleh Al Turki

Eng. Bander Bin Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al-Humaidhi

Mr. Saleh Bin Hamad Bin Saleh Al Shareem

Mr. Abdulelah Bin Muhammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Asaker

Dr. Ali Bin Abdullah Bareedi Asseeri

Mr. Nasser Bin Mashari Abdullah Al Farhoud