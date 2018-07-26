P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
FIPCO opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 26 Jul 2018
Filing & Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. opened nomination for next 3-year round of Board of Directors commencing January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021. Applications are accepted during the period from July 26, 2018 till August 26, 2018.
Filing & Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. FIPCO    26 Jul 2018      35.85     0.10
More News of FIPCO
FIPCO opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 26 Jul 2018
FIPCO appoints a General Manager (TASI) - 18 Mar 2018
FIPCO announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 13 Dec 2017
FIPCO holds a General meeting on December 12, 2017 (TASI) - 23 Nov 2017
FIPCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 02 May 2017
FIPCO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 16, 2017 (TASI) - 22 Mar 2017
FIPCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jan 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for FIPCO (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
Resignation of FIPCO's GM (TASI) - 04 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for FIPCO (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
