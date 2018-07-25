P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SIPCHEM in the process of buying stake of National Power in Global Gases Co (TASI)
Date: 25 Jul 2018
Saudi International Petrochemical Co signed, on July 24, 2018, agreement with National Power Co. to acquire its 25% stake in Global Gases. SIPCHEM currently owns 72% stake in Global Gases and, upon concluding deal, stake will rise to 97%
Saudi International Petrochemical Co SIPCHEM    25 Jul 2018      23.00     0.36
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
