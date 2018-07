CHUBB announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 25 Jul 2018 CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. announced results of General meeting held on July 24, 2018. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2017 and elected the following Board Members for 3-year round which commenced July 25, 2018 till July 24, 2021:

Eng. Nabil Youssef Jokhdar

Mr. Stephen Brian Dixon

Mr. Muhammad Bin Abdul Kareem Al Khereiji

Mr. Serge Michel Philip Osouf

Mr. Abdulaziz Bin Abdul Kareem Al Khereiji

Mr. Jales Richard Ward

Mr. Christian Raymond Henry Moyens

Mr. Hisham Abdul Rahman Al Khareeji

Mr. Wahdan Soliman Al Qadhi