Company News
APC wins a contract of value exceeding SAR 139 Mill (TASI)
Date: 23 Jul 2018
Arabian Pipes Company won a contract to supply steel pipes to line wells in favor of Saudi ARAMCO. Contract value exceeds SAR 139 Mill. Supply commences effective First Quarter of 2019.
More » Arabian Pipes Company APC    24 Jul 2018      11.98     -0.08
More News of APC
APC wins a contract of value exceeding SAR 139 Mill (TASI) - 23 Jul 2018
APC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 13 May 2018
APC opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 08 Feb 2018
APC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 24 Jul 2017
APC wins a SAR 78 Mill contract (TASI) - 10 Nov 2016
APCO wins a SAR 42 Mill contract (TASI) - 28 Feb 2016
APCO wins a SAR 68 Mill contract (TASI) - 11 Nov 2015
APCO acquires a SAR 38 Mill contract (TASI) - 13 Oct 2015
APCO acquires a SAR 68 Mill contract (TASI) - 07 Oct 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for APCO (TASI) - 20 Nov 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
