SPM holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 12, 2018 (TASI) Date: 19 Jul 2018 Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 12, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to reduce capital by 45.56% from SAR 450 Mill to SAR 245 Mill at 0.911 share for each two shares. Capital reduction is arranged with the purpose of restructuring capital to write off Accumulated Losses.