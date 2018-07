ALSORAYAI elects a Chairman and Deputy (TASI) Date: 17 Jul 2018 Al Sorayai Trading and Industrial Group Company elected Mr. Saleh Nasser Abdul Aziz Al Sorayai as Chairman and Eng. Mansour Saleh Al Hamad Al Kharboush as Deputy for round which commenced July 16, 2018 and ends July 15, 2021.