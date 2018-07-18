P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SCC sells stake in Turkish at SAR 250 Mill (TASI)
Date: 16 Jul 2018
Saudi Cable Company signed, on July 12, 2018, a SAR 250 Mill agreement to sell its whole stake in Turkey-based Demirer Kablo to the Chinese company, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co.
More » Saudi Cable Company SCC    18 Jul 2018      8.33     0.19
