P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
HCC announces resignation of CEO (TASI)
Date: 10 Jul 2018
Hail Cement Company accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Eng. Matar Ali Ahmad Al Zahrani effective August 30, 2018 for moving to another job.
More » Hail Cement Company HCC    12 Jul 2018      9.00     -0.08
Advertisement
More News of HCC
HCC announces resignation of CEO (TASI) - 10 Jul 2018
HCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 30 Apr 2018
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for HCC (TASI) - 18 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for HCC (TASI) - 25 Jul 2016
HCC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 18 Apr 2016
HCC's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 30 Mar 2016
HCC holds its AGM on March 29, 2016 (TASI) - 23 Mar 2016
HCC holds a General meeting on March 21, 2016 (TASI) - 22 Feb 2016
HCC distributes the dividends of 2nd half 2015 (TASI) - 10 Feb 2016
HCC's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 19 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center