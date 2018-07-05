P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

RIBL distributes dividends for First Half of 2018 (TASI)
Date: 04 Jul 2018
Riyad Bank distributes SAR 0.37 cash dividends per share for First Half of 2018. Distribution is scheduled on July 23, 2018.
More » Riyad Bank RIBL    05 Jul 2018      16.28     0.08
