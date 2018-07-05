P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
SADAFCCO acquires 76% of Poland Co. Mlekoma (TASI)
Date: 03 Jul 2018
Saudi Dairy & Foodstuff Co signed, on July 2, 2018, an agreement to acquire 76% stake of shares of  Mlekoma and its subsidiary Foodexo SP Z at an approx. value of SAR 120 Mill which will be paid using available cash.
Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff .Co SADAFCO    05 Jul 2018      93.00     0.70
More News of SADAFCO
SADAFCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 03 Jul 2018
SADAFCCO acquires 76% of Poland Co. Mlekoma (TASI) - 03 Jul 2018
SADAFCO distributes dividends for financial year 2017-2018 (TASI) - 23 Apr 2018
SADAFCO distributes dividends for Financial Year 2017/2018 (TASI) - 29 Nov 2017
SADAFCO announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 25 May 2017
SADAFCO announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 02 Jun 2016
SADAFCO holds its EGM on June 1, 2016 (TASI) - 15 May 2016
SADAFCO holds its AGM on June 1, 2016 (TASI) - 10 May 2016
SADAFCO distributes dividends for financial year 2015/2016 (TASI) - 02 May 2016
SADAFCO announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 01 Jul 2015
