P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BSFR distributes dividends for First Half of 2018 (TASI)
Date: 02 Jul 2018
Banque Saudi Fransi distributes SAR 0.90 cash dividends per share for First Half of 2018. Distribution is scheduled on July 25, 2018.
More » Banque Saudi Fransi BSFR    03 Jul 2018      33.95     0.20
Advertisement
More News of BSFR
BSFR distributes dividends for First Half of 2018 (TASI) - 02 Jul 2018
BSFR distributes dividends for Second Half of 2017 (TASI) - 04 Mar 2018
BSFR appoints a Board Member (TASI) - 28 Feb 2018
BSFR distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 10 Jul 2017
BSFR announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 23 Apr 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2015/2016 for BSFR (TASI) - 12 Oct 2016
BSFR's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 13 Jul 2016
BSFR distributes dividends for First Half of 2016 (TASI) - 13 Jul 2016
BSFR announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 20 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BSFR (TASI) - 11 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center