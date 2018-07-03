P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SAMBA distributes dividends for First Half of 2018 (TASI)
Date: 02 Jul 2018
Samba Financial Group distributes 80 Halalas cash dividends per share for First Half of 2018. Distribution is scheduled on July 22, 2018.
More » Samba Financial Group SAMBA    03 Jul 2018      31.65     -0.45
More News of SAMBA
SAMBA distributes dividends for First Half of 2018 (TASI) - 02 Jul 2018
SAMBA appoints Deputy Chairman (TASI) - 20 Jun 2018
SAMBA announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 16 Apr 2018
SAMBA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 01 May 2017
SAMBA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 30, 2017 (TASI) - 05 Apr 2017
SAMBA announces resignation of GM and appointment of a CEO (TASI) - 19 Feb 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for SAMBA (TASI) - 19 Oct 2016
SAMBA obtained a SAR 131.995 Mill fund (TASI) - 28 Aug 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SAMBA (TASI) - 18 Jul 2016
SAMBA distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 30 Jun 2016
» More News
