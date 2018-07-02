P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SRECO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 01 Jul 2018
Saudi Real Estate Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on June 28, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.5 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2017. Shareholders also approved to increase capital by 100% from SAR 1.2 Billion to SAR 2.4 Billion through granting 1 Bonus share for each share. Clause (7) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly.
More » Saudi Real Estate Co. SRECO    02 Jul 2018      15.52     -0.82
