UACC announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 26 Jun 2018 Umm Al-Qura Cement Company announced results of General meeting held on June 25, 2018. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing July 4, 2018 as follows:

Abdul Aziz Bin Omran Al Omran

Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Abdul Latif

Saleh Ibrahim Abdullah Al Khalifi

Fawaz Bin Hamd Al Fawaz

Saoud Muhammad Ali Al Sabhan

Ahmad Saeed Al Aiy