SAICO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 10 Jun 2018 Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on June 7, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 20% from SAR 250 Mill to SAR 300 Mill through granting 1 Bonus share for each 5 shares. Clause (8) of the Company Statue was amended accordingly.