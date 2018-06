WAFA Insurance announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 06 Jun 2018 Saudi Indian Company for Co-operative Insurance announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on June 5, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 18.03% from SAR 122 Mill to SAR 100 Mill at 0.541 share for each 3 shares with the purpose of writing off Accumulated Losses and restructuring capital. Clause (8) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly.