ALBABTAIN announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 05 Jun 2018 Al-Babtain Power & Telecommunication Co announced results of General meeting held on June 4, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 2 cash dividends for financial year 2017 and elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing July 27, 2018 till July 26, 2021.