Kingdom announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 05 Jun 2018 Kingdom Holding Company announced results of General meeting held on June 4, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 50 Halalas cash dividends per share for financial year 2017 and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing June 5, 2018:

Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal Bin Abdul Aziz Aal Saoud - Non

Executive Member

Eng. Talal Bin Ibrahim Al Mayman - Executive Member

Mr. Sarmad Nabil Al Thouq - Executive Member

Eng. Taher Bin Muhammad Omar Oqail - Independent Member

Dr. Khaled Bin Abdullah Al Suhaim - Independent Member

Mr. Muhammad Fahmi Soliman - Executive Member

Mr. Hesham Soliman Abdul Aziz Al Habeeb - Independent Member