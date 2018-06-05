MOUWASAT announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 04 Jun 2018 Mouwasat Medical Services Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on June 3, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 100% from SAR 500 Mill to SAR 1 Billion through granting 1 bonus share for each share held. Clauses (6) and (7) of the Company Statute were amended accordingly.