Company News
Dallah Health announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 23 May 2018
Dallah Healthcare Holding Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 22, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 2.5 cash dividends per share and amended a number of clauses of the Company Statute.
23 May 2018      95.17     -3.76
