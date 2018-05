SASCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 23 May 2018 Saudi Automotive Services Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 22, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.5 cash dividends per share as well as 1 Bonus share for each 9 shares thus increasing capital by 11.11% from SAR 540 Mill to SAR 600 Mill. Clauses (7) and (8) of the Company Statute were amended accordingly. Shareholders also elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing June 30, 2018 and ending June 29, 2021.