NCB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 16 May 2018 National Commercial Bank announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 15, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.60 cash dividends per share for Second Half of 2017. Shareholders also elected Board Members for next 3-year round commenced same day and approved to increase capital from SAR 20 Billion to SAR 30 Billion through the distribution of 1 Bonus share for each 2 share. Clause (8) of the Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.