REDSEA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)

Red Sea Housing Services Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 10, 2018. Shareholders approved amendments to Clauses (18) and (25) of the Company Statute and elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commenced on May 10, 2018:

Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Al Madhoon

Mr. Sami Bin Ahmad Bin Salem Bin Mahfouz

Mr. Saleh Muhammad Awadh Bin Laden

Mr. Abdul Aziz Hassan Abdul Gader Qabul

Mr. Jamal Abdullah Muhammad Ali Al Dabbagh

Mr. Muhammad Hosney Jazeel

Mr. Hussein Abdullah Muhammad Ali Al Dabbagh

Dr. Muhammad Ali Hassan Muhammad Ali Ekhwan