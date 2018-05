Arabian Pipes Company announced results of General meeting held on May 10, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing May 22, 2018:

Mr. Youssef Saleh Abalkhail

Mr. Saad Ibrahim Al Moejil

Mr. Khaled Bin Abdullah Abu Nayyan

Mr. Azzam Bin Saoud El Medeihem

Mr. Haytham Bin Tawfiq Al Fereih

Mr. Saad Bin Falah Al Qahtani

Mr. Ahmad Bin Ali Al Lahidan