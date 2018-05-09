P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Jarir distributes dividends for First Quarter of 2018 (TASI)
Date: 08 May 2018
Jarir Marketing Co distributes SAR 2.40 cash dividends per share for First Quarter of 2018. Distribution commences effective May 24, 2018.
Jarir Marketing Co Jarir    09 May 2018      171.70     -2.45
