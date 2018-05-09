P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ADC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 08 May 2018
Al-Ahsa Development Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on May 7, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (19) of the Company Statute pertaining to remunerations of Board Members.
ADC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 10, 2017 (TASI) - 21 Mar 2017
AADC distributes the dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 16 May 2016
AADC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 27, 2016 (TASI) - 29 Feb 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for AADC (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
AADC's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 29 Dec 2014
Results for the First Half 2014 for AADC (TASI) - 22 Jul 2014
AADC cancels gypsum project and writes-off related expenses (TASI) - 16 Jul 2014
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for AADC (TASI) - 28 Apr 2014
Results for Fiscal Year 2013 for AADC (TASI) - 02 Apr 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
