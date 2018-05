TADCO announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 07 May 2018 Tabuk Agriculture Development Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 6, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2021:

Mr. Al Waleed Khaled Saleh Al Shetri

Mr. Soliman Saleh Salman Al Sarraf

Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi

Mr. Youssef Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi

Mr. Ghassan Ibrahim Fares Oqail

Mr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad Abdul Latif Bin Dayel

Mr. Ahmad Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Samari