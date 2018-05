SAVOLA acquires 51% of Al Kabeer Group Companies at SAR 565.5 Mill (TASI) Date: 07 May 2018 Savola Group signed, on May 6, 2018, a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 51% of shares of Al Kabeer Group Companies at SAR 565.5 Mill.

Procedures of transfer of property shall be finalized within 6 months of date of agreement. It is worthy to mention that Al Kabeer Group Company is one of the big names in the frozen food industry.