City Cement announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 06 May 2018
City Cement Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 3, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.40 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017 and amended Clauses (18), (20) and (46) of the Company Statute.
More » City Cement Company City Cement    07 May 2018      11.61     -0.09
