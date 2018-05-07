P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Catering distributes dividends for First Quarter of 2018 (TASI)
Date: 06 May 2018
Saudi Airlines Catering Company distributes SAR 1.35 cash dividends per share for First Quarter of 2018. Distribution commences July 3, 2018.
Saudi Airlines Catering Company Catering    07 May 2018      86.98     -0.29
