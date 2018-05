BudgetSaudi announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 01 May 2018 United International Transportation Company Ltd. announced results of General meeting held on April 30, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 1.5 cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing June 21, 2018:

Bassem Abdullah Abdul Rahman Aalem

Khaled Abdullah Khaled Al Debl

Kholoud Abdul Rahman Khaled Al Debl

Wafaa Hashem Youssef Zawawi

Alaa El Din Riyadh Sami

Youssef Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi

Khaled Muhammad Abdullah Zahid

Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Nasser Al Ouhli