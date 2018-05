ALSORAYAI announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 29 Apr 2018 Al Sorayai Trading and Industrial Group Company announced results of General meeting held on April 26, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing July 16, 2018:

Saleh Nasser Abdul Aziz Al Sorayai

Abdullah Hamdan Abdullah Al Sorayai

Munther Abdullah Al Sorayai

Wael Saad Abdul Aziz Al Rashid

Mansour Saleh Al Hamad Al Kharboush

Nader Rashid Muhammad Al Nasser

Essam Abdul Latif Abdul Bari Al Meglid