STC announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 29 Apr 2018 Saudi Telecom announced results of General meeting held on April 26, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for 3-year round commenced April 28, 2018:

HRH Prince Muhammad Bin Khaled Al Abdullah Al Faisal Aal Saoud

Dr. Khaled Bin Hussein bin Saleh Bayari

Mr. Muhammad Bin Talal Bin Muhammad Al Nahhas

Mr. Rashid Bin Ibrahim Bin Muhammad Sharif

Mr. Sanjay Kapur

Mr. Roi Tchittet

Dr. Ibrahim Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Hamad Al Qadi

Mr. Ossama Bin Yassein Bin Ahmad Al Khayari

Mr. Ahmad Bin Muhammad Bin Abdul Qader Al Omran